Massive new leak spoils nearly everything there is to spoil in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

A series of leaks a few days ago revealed several Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker spoilers. We learned exactly how the film might end and what beloved characters might be sacrificed in Episode IX. And the conclusion seemed to be that Rise of Skywalker has a big chance of ruining Star Wars forever. That’s not all, however. We found an even bigger and more detailed leak than before, which seemingly provides plenty of info about what’s going to go down in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker come next week. Thankfully, the new leak contradicts some of the previous ones, but it might confirm the worst thing about this new Star Wars episode. Before you click on any of the links above or continue reading to check out the new leak, you should know that it spoils everything. Only go forward if you’re the kind of moviegoer who lives for spoilers. Otherwise, just stay away from the internet for a few more days.

Before we actually proceed, I'm going to give you another chance to avoid the Dark Side.

The Disney Plus release

It turns out we’ll give you one more chance to avoid the following Rise of Skywalker spoilers. The plot leak below dates back to mid-December 2019, just a few weeks before the film’s theatrical debut. Since then, Disney launched its streaming service, which is now the official home of all Star Wars projects, The Rise of Skywalker included.

You can watch this final chapter in the Skywalker saga online, as long as you have access to a Disney Plus account. It’s not just the nine Star Wars movies that await on the streaming service, but also all the Star Wars original TV shows that Disney released since December 2020.

As for The Rise of Skywalker spoilers below, they turned out to be accurate. If you haven’t seen Episode IX, you’re about to learn its biggest secrets.

The original Rise of Skywalker plot spoilers

Posted over on Reddit by a leaker who has previously detailed all three acts of the film (Act I, Act II, and Act III), the major supposed leak comes from a source who’s not a diehard Star Wars fan, but has seen the film.

This is all from a new source that recently contacted me. They claim to have seen the film. It’s plausible that they could have. I vetted what they told me with other sources with confirmed validity, and this new person had enough accurate details that are accurate that haven’t been mentioned elsewhere to make me feel comfortable sharing this.

The incredibly detailed post goes through the entire plot of the upcoming new Star Wars movie, making some references to the previously leaked acts, so you might want to get on those as well.

While the other leaks claimed that Palpatine would destroy the Millennium Falcon along with everyone on board, including Leia, Lando, Chewie, C3PO, and R2-D2 during the film’s climactic final battle, the new leak says that only Leia dies, and that happens while reaching out to her son via the Force. Everyone else will apparently survive the new clash against the Final Order.

On the other hand, the leak confirms that Rey is Palpatine’s granddaughter and that she defeats him in the final battle. It also reveals that the voices of other well-known Jedi knights will be heard during the scene, including Luke, Leia, and Mace Windu. Yes, Leia apparently received Jedi training of her own from her brother.

The worst thing about The Rise of Skywalker is apparently true, as well. Palpatine did survive, and he masterminded everything from the shadows, which sounds like an incredibly tough pill to swallow:

Is there an explanation of how Palpatine survived ROTJ? “It is pretty ambiguous. He’s not really alive. It’s pretty horrific in that he’s basically a corpse-puppet on some sort of rigging, but he’s able to speak through the body via his spirit. He’s also “all the souls of the past Sith” in the body. Eventually, he manages to restore life to the body, though. I can’t recall if they directly mention how the body was still intact, but it was a sort of, horror-mad-scientist lab, so it might not be his original.”

If there’s one exciting thing from this leak, it’s Han Solo — the Solo. He’ll apparently appear to Kylo Ren just as Kylo becomes Ben again:

After Kylo is stabbed, Han shows up out of nowhere. “Not a force ghost, it’s as if he’s standing there alive again.” He gives Kylo some words of encouragement, and then their conversation very closely mirrors Han’s death scene in TFA, including the “I know what I have to do but don’t know if I have the strength to do it…” line. He even holds the lightsaber in the same spot, but he turns and throws it into the watery wreckage of the Death Star.

Interestingly enough, Ben will end up saving Rey’s life by giving up his own, and they’ll end up kissing. As for the clip above, the Dark Rey moment we get to see is also referenced in the leak:

This source claims that Rey actually interacts with the dark vision of herself on the Death Star after touching the wayfinder. Dark Rey uses her folding lightsaber to trap real Rey’s own blade, easily gaining the upper hand and driving home the point of how much more powerful she could be if she submitted to the darkness. After this, she snaps back to reality.

And that cavalry charge on top of a ship that you might have read about in different leaks? Well, the clip above suggests that it’s real, too. To read the full Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker plot according to this most recent leak, check out the Reddit post below.