‘Masked Singer’ Star Reveals Bold New Hairstyle

After launching his career in 1999, Osher Günsberg has not only become a well-known TV figure, presenting everything from the Australian iteration of The Bachelor to Australian Idol, but also a star for his ever-changing hair, but his latest style has left fans divided. During the Monday, Sept. 11 premiere of The Masked Singer Australia, Günsberg debuted a very bleached new hair color, sparking a strong reaction online.

As viewers tuned in to the season premiere of the hit reality singing competition, which Günsberg hosts, social media ingited with debate over the host’s newest look, with one person declaring, “Osher looks like he’s going to present the Hunger Games.” Another viewer wrote, “It’s a no to Osher’s hair from me.” A third person quipped that “Osher has morphed into Doc Brown so very quickly,” as somebody else chimed in with, “What the …. Has Osher done to his hair? He looks like a mad scientist…” Meanwhile, others dubbed the host “a silver fox.”

Ever since stepping into the entertainment business, Günsberg hair has seemed to take on a life of its own, with the star undergoing several hair transformations throughout his career. He notably rocked a long ponytail when he was a music journalist, and later donned perfectly coiffed locks when he hosted Bachelor. Günsberg’s hair is so iconic that at one point, there was even an Instagram account dedicated to it.

“Come on, it’s just hair. Hair does not pay my mortgage. Hair does not employ me. I’d like to think what comes out of my mouth pays me,” Günsberg told Yahoo Lifestyle of his hair. “No one gives if Abbie [Chatfield] or Chrissie [Swan], or Mel [B] change their hair every single episode, I got a haircut halfway through the season and there was a meeting!”

As for his current bleached blonde look, a transformation he actually underwent late last year, Osher said he “changed it quite significantly because I was doing a new project around a fake news show. I needed to make sure visually that it was very different. I can’t show up to The Bachelors with, you know, Dr Emmett Scott hair because what happens is then I distract from the moment. On The Bachelor, it’s not about me at all.”