Mark Harmon, NCIS Star, Thinks That We Are Underappreciated

Interview with CBS (via Showbiz CheatSheetMark Harmon revealed that the “NCIS”He felt he was a co-star “underappreciated” by fans of the show was Brian Dietzen, who joined the cast in 2004 as medical examiner Jimmy Palmer. Harmon isn’t sure why Harmon thinks this actor is undervalued. He stated, “[Dietzen] makes a really difficult job look easy.”Although the legendary actor Leroy Jethro Gibbs didn’t elaborate on his concerns about Dietzen’s character, Dietzen has admitted in interviews that it is not as easy as it seems.

One such interview was with Starry MagDietzen acknowledged that Palmer’s real challenge is infusing growth into his personal story. “create[s] new challenges and opportunities for the character while sticking true to [him].”It is the hard part of making sure that the medical examiner is competent. “evolve[s] enough”He should be able to come alive on the screen and connect with his audience, but not just having him “change completely” and become someone inauthentic.

Dietzen has the good fortune to know that the effort required to achieve the right balance is well worth it. “fun” because he gets to forge “new relationships with characters”While “also having old relationships evolve.”It helps that Dietzen is a big fan of his character. The actor finds it easy to step into Palmer’s shoes. “refreshing”Because “Palmer is a guy who says, ‘I’m ready to go and I’m excited to be here.'”