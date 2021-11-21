Doing good deeds, such as donating blood or plasma, can be a regular charitable activity for some people.

Women must be aware that there are restrictions on donation during pregnancy.

2 Patient donating plasma Credit: Getty Images – Getty

What is a Plasma donation?

Plasma donation refers to the act of donating plasma from a donor. This is done when their blood is separated from their cells.

The blood of a donor would be drawn, and the plasma would then be separated by a machine.

Because the machine gathers the plasma required, the process can take a little longer than regular blood donations.

Donors of type AB blood are in high demand because their plasma is universal. It can be donated to any type of patient, which can save many lives.

Plasma donation: Who is eligible?

According to CSL Plasma, “anyone in good health, between the ages of 18-75, who weighs at least 110 pounds, has no tattoos or piercings within the last 4 months”You are eligible to donate plasma

You may be eligible for donation if you have recovered from COVID-19.

Can pregnant women donate plasma?

However, pregnant women should not donate plasma during pregnancy because of potential complications for the recipient’s transfusion.

Human Leukocyte Antigens, also known as HLA (Human Leukocyte Antigens), are proteins that attach to cells. These proteins allow the body know which cells are yours.

A woman pregnant with a child produces antibodies against the HLA from her father’s eggs.

Transfusions involving plasma from pregnant women that contains HLA antibodies may result in a TRALI (transfusion-related acute pulmonary injury).

This reaction can cause death in the recipient of plasma. It is why it is strongly discouraged for pregnant women to donate.

It is still unknown when the best time to donate plasma following pregnancy. Doctors recommend waiting at most six weeks after delivery.

2 Pregnant woman with belly Credit: Alamy

Can pregnant women donate blood, instead?

Yes, but women cannot donate blood during pregnancy.

Donating blood is more concerning for women and their unborn children than for the recipient.

Giving blood to a pregnant woman can cause serious health problems and even anemia.

A mother must supply a steady supply blood and iron to her growing baby.