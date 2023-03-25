Many people are only realizing that they make three serious WiFi router errors – and you might even be “overusing” it.

While internet access is important for the household, you might be overlooking WiFi issues.

Three common WiFi router errors that can be easily corrected and improve user experience have been compiled.

1 WiFi mistakes that are common can cause a weak connection or hack your computer. Credit: Getty

Do not investigate slow WiFi

You don’t need to live with slow WiFi or issues when moving around the house.

Check to determine if your WiFi router is blocking the signal.

WiFi signal can be negatively affected by a long list household items, such as microwaves, baby monitors, TVs and fish tanks.

It is possible that the router may be set at an incorrect height.

It’s important to position the router high up in your room.

It is not necessary to have a strong password

Although it may sound obvious, don’t just choose an easy-to-guess password for WiFi.

Stronger passwords will make you safer against hackers and other neighbors looking to gain access to your network.

Most security experts recommend that you change your WiFi password to one other than the one printed on the box.

Overusing your WiFi

Based on House DigestIt is possible to “overuse” WiFi, but you would be better off using a wired connection.

Remote workers and gamers are those who want to move to wired connections faster and safer.

While it still suggests using a WiFi router, you can use it for any other device that doesn’t require a plugged-in connection.