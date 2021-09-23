Manhunt: The Night Stalker viewers ‘want to puke’ over vile attacks on OAPs

Manhunt: The Night Stalker is back on ITV for a second series and viewers have been left feeling sick by the horrific crimes committed.

Martin Clunes portrays DCI Colin Sutton. This man is responsible for hundreds and thousands of attacks on elderly and vulnerable people over the last 17 years.

He was seen visiting ‘Nancy’ in hospital, as she gripped his arm and said: “He interfered with me, you know.”

DCI Sutton was seen appealing for more officers: “I’ve got an 80 year old woman waiting for an HIV test. I’ve got a war hero terrified to tell officers what he did to him.

“Thirty rapes, attempted rapes and sexual assaults and over 100 burglaries.”

Viewers tweeted, horrified: “Five minutes into this episode, I’m already tempted to vomit. Is he rapping OAPs? Oh my God, no thanks.”

“It is truly heartbreaking to see what happened with the OAPs. How is someone so sick to do such awful, nasty things.” added another.

“Sickening stuff,” said one viewer.

“This is so well dramatised but it’s harrowing stuff. “It makes me sick to my stomach that someone could prey on defenseless pensioners,” a different person said.

