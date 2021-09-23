Professional wedding photographer reveals what a bride should NEVER do on her big day while wearing her dress

By Brandon Pitt
EVERYONE who’s been married will tell you – you get a lot of advice about your wedding day.

But in amongst all the “helpful suggestions” is the occasional gem – and this one is not to be missed for brides-to-be.

The wedding pro explained that you should never back up in a wedding dress

Professional wedding photographer Joy Ximenez uploaded a short video to her Instagram with the savvy tip.

She uploaded the short video with the caption: “I teach all my clients how to NOT walk back in their dress! I think she’s got this!”

In the video a bride can be seen with her bridesmaids out on a field and the bride demonstrates the technique of walking around in a circle in order to turn, rather than walking backwards.

This prevents her from stepping on and potentially tripping over her dress’ train, which can save a bride from a lot of pain on her big day.

The clever tip was quickly adopted by the Instagrammer’s followers.

One said: “The pageant circle! I had to do this with all my dresses for pageant.”

While another said: “Thanks for this! My wedding is in a week.”

And a third agreed: “Bahahaha this is so true. Did this so much on my wedding day.”

The photographer explained that you should always walk in a circle when wearing a wedding dress

The photographer explained that you should always walk in a circle when wearing a wedding dress

