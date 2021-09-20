Man Utd’s Paul Pogba hurled down tunnel by Michael Carrick after taunting West Ham fans

Michael Carrick was forced to haul Paul Pogba down the tunnel at the London Stadium after the midfielder began taunting a small group of West Ham fans in the crowd.

Manchester United won the match 2-1, with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jesse Lingard securing an important three points as United bounced back from their midweek defeat to Young Boys.

Lingard, who impressed on loan at the Hammers last season, scored a late goal that proved to be the match winner, but that wasn’t the end of the drama in east London.

The visitors had two late penalty appeals turned down before referee Martin Atkinson awarded West Ham a penalty in the closing stages following a VAR review after Luke Shaw stopped a cross with his arm.









David Moyes brought on club captain Mark Noble to take the resulting penalty – but saw his effort dramatically saved by David de Gea.

That sparked jubilant scenes of celebration at full-time as United clung on to a crucial victory to extend their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

In the stands at the London Stadium, supporters were frustrated that their side hadn’t picked up at least point after an incredible finale.

Some sections of the home crowd couldn’t contain their emotions and vented their fury as United left the field celebrating – with Pogba one of those to bear the brunt of their anger.

Footage has emerged of United coach and former West Ham star Carrick hauling Pogba down the tunnel as he interacts with home fans.

The French World Cup winner appears to be laughing and mocking supporters as they shower him with vitriol as he heads down the tunnel and back to the dressing room.





Pogba actively engages with the Hammers fans and makes a visible effort to wind them up in the short clip posted to social media.

Carrick and another member of the United coaching staff intervene, pulling him away from the situation and forcing him down the tunnel.

Although there have been reports of a disagreement between the two in the past, Carrick and Pogba have a good professional relationship having shared a dressing room together at Old Trafford.