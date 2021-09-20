Tom Cruise ‘Increasingly Distant’ From Church of Scientology and Headed For A Break From The Church?

Has Tom Cruise‘s new romance with Hayley Atwell inspired him to put some distance between himself and the Church of Scientology? One magazine claims the actor has “adopted a more low-key existence” as he films the next Mission: Impossible film in the UK. We’ve looked into the claims. Here’s what we know.

Tom Cruise Living ‘Secret New Life’?

This week, WHO reports Tom Cruise may not be as dedicated to the Church of Scientology as he once was. The outlet reports that ever since Cruise hopped across the pond to shoot the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, he’s enjoyed a much more down-to-earth existence. Cruise is reportedly enjoying his time in the U.K. so much that he’s considering moving there permanently.

The magazine pulls quotes from The Sun where a source dished, “The transformation has been astonishing,” adding, “He seems to have changed his mindset lately. Everything is quite low-key, at least by his A-list standards, and he seems to love being in Britain.” While it was rare to see Cruise out in public, the star was spotted enjoying curry at a Birmingham Indian restaurant. The outlet claims that Cruise’s sudden demeanor change is mainly due to his new romance with his Mission: Impossible co-star, Hayley Atwell.

But the outlet also speculates about what Cruise’s new attitude means for his relationship to the controversial Church of Scientology. “He’s just not as full-on as he used to be,” a Scientology expert said Us Weekly, “Yelling Scientology’s name from the rooftops did more harm than good, so he’s just doing things more quietly these days.”

‘No Looking Back’ After Leaving Scientology?

It also features a brief description of how Scientology’s most famous members have left the church. That ’70s Show star Laura Prepon told People that she hadn’t practiced the religion in nearly five years. “It’s no longer part of my life,” Prepon explained.

The publication also notes that John Travolta’s dedication to the religion has been called into question. Travolta thanked the medical professionals that treated his wife’s cancer after her passing, which raised eyebrows due to the church’s distrust of conventional medicine. “There’s a general feeling that if you don’t want to be a Scientologist, you can step back and choose your path without being scared,” an insider reveals.

Tom Cruise Is A ‘Changed Man’?

After looking into the story, we’ve found no significant evidence that Cruise is distancing himself from the Church of Scientology. While the outlet boasts few claims of its own, it refers to reports from sleazy tabloids like Us Weekly and The Sun. These stories are speculation, and they have no basis. Neither Cruise nor anyone close to him has given the impression that he’s gearing up to leave Scientology.

Just because the actor isn’t as vocal about his religion as he once was, there’s nothing to suggest his faith has changed. Cruise is the only one who knows Cruise’s feelings about the church. Furthermore, the outlet insists Atwell is a big part of why Cruise is allegedly straying from the church, but it’s important to note that while Cruise and Atwell seem close, they have yet to confirm if they’re dating or not.

And finally, John Travolta indeed hasn’t said he’s leaving Scientology. Like Cruise, Travolta hasn’t been as vocal about his religion in recent years. That being said, without the actor’s explicit confirmation, outlets are just speculating. Until Travolta or Cruise confirms these reports, it’s safe to assume their faith hasn’t radically changed.

The Tabloids On Tom Cruise And Hayley Atwell

This isn’t the first tabloid to claim Cruise and Atwell are dating. Earlier this year, New Idea reported Cruise and Atwell were “headed for the altar.” Then the Globe said they were the “real deal” and were already talking about marriage. And then, Star reported that the alleged couple was moving in together already despite Atwell finishing her Mission: Impossible filming. These magazines need to slow down and wait for definitive evidence that Cruise and Atwell are indeed dating, let alone marrying or changing religions.