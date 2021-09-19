Man stunned as Tom Cruise lands helicopter during his hike while filming MI:7 in Lake District

A MAN was left “totally flabbergasted” when Tom Cruise parachuted into the middle of his hike.

Andras was on a day trip in the Lake District last week, when he heard a helicopter overhead.

6 Andras Katica and pal Tutyi couldn’t believe their luck when Tom Cruise jumped out of the helicopter Credit: WTS

6 Tom was all smiles while filming Credit: WTS

6 The helicopter could be seen hovering above the high land Credit: WTS

As it landed a group of men burst out – with the Hollywood superstar among them.

Cruise did a parachute jump as part of Mission Impossible 7 filming.

The incredible video and pictures show Cruise in action.

Last night Andras, who was hiking with pal Tutyi, said: “I certainly wasn’t expecting to bump into Tom Cruise during my hike. I was clearly shocked to find out who it was.

“But he was really friendly and offered to have his picture taken. He appeared to be having a good time, but was clearly also involved in serious work for filming.

“By the time he parachuted away there was a little crowd gathered but Tom didn’t show any sign of nerves. He obviously loves the thrill of being involved in his own stunts.”

Cruise’s colleagues said that they were testing a prototype wing in the area.

Earlier this week the Sun revealed how the actor’s production team KO’d an entire field of cows after beefing up security while filming MI7.

When scrambling devices were installed to stop drones from interfering, the actor was performing parachute jumps more frequently in the UK’s Lake District. The animals fell in confusion.

The cattle were zapped by Tom, who performs his own stunts in movies, jumping from a helicopter four times to play the role of Ethan Hunt, right.

Sources explained that while drones were not allowed to fly near Tom during his parachute jumps, a high frequency noise was used. However, the technology was extremely strong and caused a whole field of cows to collapse.

“Thankfully, they were OK once the scrambling device was switched off.”

Tom’s charm offensive, which he began while filming in the UK, continues even though the cattle may not be his greatest fans.

He thanked some locals “for letting me be in a county of such beauty”.

One of his friends said that he loved parachute jumping, and had been hiking around the area a few times.

“He wasn’t in a rush to get off and treated us like friends.”

6 Cruise was filmed wearing a helmet and gloves in the beauty spot Credit: WTS

6 Andras heard the helicopter hovering above before it landed in front of him Credit: WTS

6 A number of men clambered out Credit: WTS