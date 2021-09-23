Man in his 20s killed and two others hurt in London shooting hours after man in his 30s knifed to death in capital

A MAN has been killed and two hurt in a shooting while another man was knifed to death in a night of violence in London.

According to the Met Police, a man in his 20s was killed and two other were hurt in the shooting at Wood Green, North London, late last night.

5 A man was shot dead and two others hurt in a shooting in Wood Green, North London Credit: UkNewsinPictures

5 Officers at the scene of the shooting this morning Credit: LNP

5

Armed cops and paramedics were called and arrived at the scene around 10.30pm and found the man, who was later pronounced dead.

24-year-old victim of the attack was also taken to hospital.

Police were called to Edmonton, where another man claimed he was shot in the same incident.

The Met Police stated that no arrests had been made.

According to the force, it said that officers were summoned again just before 23:00hrs to a London hospital by a man with gunshot injuries. His injuries aren’t believed to be serious.

After a man aged in his 20s reported that someone had shot him while he was in the Green Lanes, police responded to the call at a Edmonton address.

“Officers and LAS responded to the call. The man was then taken to an east London hospital. The injuries are not life-threatening.

It is believed that the third victim was killed while he was riding by the victims of the earlier shooting.

“Detectives from Specialist Crime Command were informed. Numerous crime scenes are being investigated.

“There have been no arrests and enquiries continue. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 8093/21SEP.”

In an unrelated incident, a man was also stabbed to death on a residential street in East London.

Officers responded to reports of fighting in East Ferry Road and found the victim, a man in his 30s, with multiple stab wounds.

While they waited for paramedics, they performed CPR and administered CPR.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the man was declared dead on the spot despite their best efforts.

Police are currently trying to identify the man and notify his next-of-kin.

According to the force, investigations are ongoing and there is a crime scene.

The scene saw a man being taken away by police in handcuffs.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said that paramedics were in cars, an ambulance and air ambulance were all sent to the scene.

“We were called at 8.28pm to reports of a stabbing in East Ferry Road, E14,” said the spokesman.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Anyone who has information on the stabbing that could help police is asked to call 101 ref CAD 7234/ 21 Sept.

5 Met Police officers at the scene of the shooting last night Credit: UkNewsinPictures

Investigators at the scene of the stabbing in East London