Who are the judges on Fox’s Alter Ego?

Alter Ego is Fox’s new game show that gives singers a chance to show the world who they’ve always wanted to be.

The show’s premiere will be on September 22, 2021. It features a star-studded judging panel.

Alter Ego is Fox’s newest show

Who are the judges of the Fox show Alter Ego?

Rocsi Diaz, an American radio and television personality, hosts Alter Ego.

The judges of the show include:

Alanis Morissette

Born June 1, 1974, Alanis Morissette, 47, is known as a Canadian musician, singer, songwriter, and actress.

Her third studio album, Jagged Little Pill is her most well-known album. This was her first worldwide release.

The 1995 album, Jagged Little Pill, was released. It has sold more than 60 million copies worldwide and has been certified Platinum 17 times.

Jagged Little Pill won 7 Grammy’s, and was also certified, Diamond.

Morissette will begin her Jagged Little Pill World Tour in September 2021 and continue performing until November 19, 2022.

Grimes

Born March 17, 1988, Claire Elise Boucher, known professionally as Grimes, is a Canadian musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer.

While Grimes, 33, has a respectable career in the entertainment industry, she is most famously known for having son X Æ A-Xii, 1, with Elon Musk.

On September 20, 2021, Grimes revealed to News24 that despite being a mother, she does not identify with the term.

“I think having a baby was a big rebirth for me, like artistically,” She spoke out for the media outlet. “Being a mother feels weird to say. For some reason, I don’t identify with that word.”

She continued: “I don’t even know why I have a distaste for [the word] because I respect [mothers]. I just can’t identify with it, weirdly.”

She went on to say that she also isn’t a fan of the word “parenting” despite enjoying being a parent.

Nick Lachey

Born November 9, 1973, Nicholas Lachey, 47, is known as an American singer, television personality, and host.

Lachey hosted Harvey Girls Forever from 2018 to 2020! The Masked Singer, and the winner of Season 5!

Lachey was married from 2002 to 2006. He subsequently remarried Jessica Simpson, an American actress, beauty contest titleholder, and fashion model.

Before the start of Alter Ego, Lachey revealed that he “never felt older” than when working with Grimes.

“I’ve never felt older in my life than sitting next to Grimes on a judging panel,” Lachey told PageSix. “The way her mind operates and the things that she understands, I don’t even begin to grasp how those things are working.”

will.i.am

Born March 15, 1975, William James Adams Jr., who is known professionally as will.i.am, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer.

In an interview with Fox News, will.i.am said Alter Ego could “transform” television, movies, and more.

“People are used to filters and face technology on social media but nobody has a whole body where they can transform their presence,” He told Fox News.

“I think that’s going to transform movie-making, reality shows, and change entertainment.”

Who are the Alter Ego contestants

Season 1 will have two groups of contestants.

Group one contestants include:

Dasharra (Queen Dynamite)

Jacob (Dipper Scott)

Samara (Misty Rose)

Erny (Bernie Burns)

Kyara (Seven)

Group two contestants include:

Kaylee (Aster)

Mariah (Safara)

Anthony (The Loverboy)

Kobe (Kai)

Matthew (Wolfgang Champagne)

How can I watch Alter Ego?

Alter Ego will air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.

Viewers can watch the show on LiveXLive.com or the LiveXLive app.