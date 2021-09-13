Man Harasses Young Woman Working as a House Cleaner Later Karma Teaches Him Well!

A man looked down on a young woman because she was a cleaner. But soon after, something happened, and the man couldn’t get her out of his head.

Mrs. Miller was in a good mood because her son Chris was coming to visit her. He had lately purchased a one-room apartment next to his mother’s building and had decided to relocate there. Chris wanted to be closer to the woman, as she was getting older.

Chris was a top-ranking specialist in his field at a law firm. He had a good job and salary, and for the most part, Mrs. Miller didn’t have to worry about Chris’ life.

The only thing that bothered her was the fact that Chris had been living alone for a long period after his divorce from his first wife. His wife had an affair with her boss and left Chris for him.

Before Chris arrived to meet her, Mrs. Miller took extra care to ensure that everything was according to Chris’ choices. She made his favorite oatmeal cookies and his favorite chocolate pudding.

When Chris entered his mom’s house, he couldn’t contain himself and hugged his mom tightly. As he was hugging mom, his eyes were drawn to a young girl in the corridor wearing a cloak. He said goodbye to his mother. Chris nodded and the girl quickly fled.

Chris looked shocked at his mother. “Who was that young woman?”

Mrs. Miller smiled. “Weren’t you the one who hired a cleaner for me through the agency?”

“Oh, I forgot!”Chris made a comment. “I didn’t know they’d employ such a young person for this job. How is she, though?”

Mrs. Miller blushed. “What do you mean by ‘how is she?’ She’s a nice girl. Hardworking, quiet, and dedicated to her work. Why don’t you go and ask her yourself?”

“Oh God, are you setting me up again?”Chris said. “Come on, mom! I wasn’t asking for that reason!”

“Well, not everyone is like Helen, Chris,” Mrs. Miller replied that he was referring to his ex-wife. “There are nice girls too. For example, didn’t you like this girl?”

“Well, she’s young and pretty,” After a pause, Chris spoke. “But what’s the point in working as a cleaner? The job is so disgusting.”

Mrs. Miller was shocked. “Do you even know why she works as a cleaner, Chris? How can you judge someone like that? For your information, Mary is a student pursuing law at the state university. Her parents died when she was young, and she works as a cleaner part-time to support herself.”

Chris frowned. He knew he was wrong to make a judgment about her. However, he still didn’t like the fact that the girl worked as a cleaner.

Two days later, Chris noticed Mary again when he revisited his mom’s house. Chris sat in the hallway and continued to look at Mary, while Mrs. Miller made tea. The girl cleaned fast and neatly, her honed and smooth movements resembling a tidy and orderly routine.

As Mrs. Miller finished making tea, she arranged cups on the table and invited Mary to join her for tea. She was reluctant, but Mrs. Miller managed to convince her to join Chris for the evening.

Chris asked Mary immediately to take her seat. “If you’re a law student, why don’t you work part-time at a law firm? Actually, you can join my company. I don’t think cleaning pays you enough.”

Mary gave him a warm smile. “Thanks for your concern, but I don’t mind doing this job. I get paid on time every month, and that’s enough for me.”

Mrs. Miller patted the girl’s back. “Well done, Mary. No job is huge or small.”

“But if you need an internship in my company, do let me know,” Chris replied in a low voice.

“Sure.”Mary thanked Chris, Mrs. Miller, and Chris for the tea. She then left.

After Mary had left, Mrs. Miller turned her gaze to Chris. He couldn’t take his gaze away from Mary till she left. Mrs. Miller knew that her son was starting to like Mary.

These tea parties began to become more common a few weeks later. Mrs. Miller’s house was a frequent stop for Mary after work, and Chris and Mary discussed everything — Chris’ work, Mary’s studies, and Mrs. Miller’s illness.

Chris declined to take Mary on a date with Mrs. Miller because he felt it was inappropriate to ask Mary out so soon. But, Mrs. Miller insisted, and he finally agreed.

Sadly, the next week, when Chris was about to ask Mary out on a date, she didn’t come to their house. The cleaning company stated that Mary had already left for her hometown and that there would be another employee.

Mrs. Miller saw Chris’s frustration at not being able to see the girl at her home. He stopped drinking tea with her in the evenings. He just handed his mother a package of groceries every time he visited and left with a gloomy look.

Mary returned to her home just a few more weeks later. She claimed she had taken a brief vacation for a couple of days to get home.

“It’s great to see you again, Mary!” Mrs. Miller exclaimed. “Both Chris and I missed spending time with you!”

“I missed you too, Mrs. Miller,” Mary responded with a smile. “Where’s Chris, though?”

“We’ll see him at the restaurant,” Mrs. Miller said. “It’s my birthday today, so I want you to join us. I hope you won’t decline my invitation.”

Mary and Chris fell in love.

Mary agreed to visit the restaurant, and that dinner marked the beginning of Chris and Mary’s relationship. Their mutual sympathy turned into love over time.

Chris hugged Mary and said, “One day, as I was escorting Mary into the dormitory,” “Marry me. When you went for two weeks, I almost went crazy.”

Mary smiled. “But Chris, I’m just a cleaner. I know you don’t like that. Would you still marry me?”

“Yes, Mary,” Chris responded. “I don’t mind your job at all. I love you, and that’s the only thing that matters.”

“I love you too, Chris,” Mary smiled once more and hugged Chris.

Mary finished her degree in two years and got married to Chris. Together, they worked in a law office and had two children. Mary went on to become a top-class specialist. Mary was a high-class specialist, but she cleaned the house every day.

What can we take away from this story?

There is no job too small or too big. Mary’s dedication to her work is a brilliant example of this.

If you love someone you can accept everything about them. Although Chris despised Mary's job as a cleaner, he didn't mind it later because he started loving everything about her.

