Angelina Jolie Kids rare Instagram photo of her Kids Amid Brad Pitt Legal Issues!

Angelina Jolie Last month, a rare photo of her daughters Zahara (and Shiloh) enjoying summer reading broke Instagram records. The 46-year old Hollywood star, who dedicated her sign-up posts to human rights and shared rare photos of her family four days ago.

Posting for her 10.3 million followers, the MCU star opened with a stunning shot of 16-year-old Zahara as she held a copy of Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye. Zahara was smiling while showing off her nose piercing. She had her hair in braids and swung Shiloh Nouvel right after.

Shiloh outdoors, on a sofa surrounded by trellis greenery. Deep into The Dark LadyBy Akala was photographed wearing a dark hoodie, seemingly completely engulfed in the work. “End of #summerreading,” Jolie wrote, adding: “These are some of the favorites in our house. Would love to know yours.”

“How beautiful they are” The comments quickly rose to the top, but fans were aware of the caption when they shared their favorite quotes. Millie Bobby Brown, a teen actress, liked the post.

Angelina, a mother to six children, has just revealed that she feared for Pitt’s safety. “safety” During her marriage, she had four children. The Eternals actress stated: “Yes, for my family. My whole family” As she said The GuardianShe is afraid of her fears. A mother of six with three biological and three adoptive children, the mom is no stranger to gush over her family.

Speak to Hallo! The star, who has been divorced three times, spoke out about raising her children during the COVID pandemic.

“I have four different schools going on with six different kids, so it’s all different. I’m also terrible with math and I question history, so I’m a really challenged parent when it comes to a lot of this stuff.”Jolie added: “Fortunately, I have very capable, smart children. They are getting through, but it’s hard.”

Angelina, along with Shiloh, Nouvel and Nouvel is also a mother of Pax (17 years old) and her 12-year-old twins Vivienne, and Knox (12 years). The couple’s oldest, Maddox, is in college in South Korea. 2020 was the year she made public her 2016 decision not to divorce Pitt. “well-being of my family” It was the “right decision.”Before Angelina, Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston for five years.