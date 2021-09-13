Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott Divorce Announcement Days Away And She Calls Him An Addict!

According to reports, Tori Spelling is separating from Dean McDermott. A source close to Tori Spelling and McDermott claims that the couple’s divorce news will go public soon after Spelling returns to the United States.

Fans of Tori’s do not find it too surprising that the couple will finally end their marriage. Spelling’s new Khloe Kardashian twin appearance and new business ventures have been making headlines lately. Jersey Shore star Snooki.

Tori’s unrecognizable new look is tipping fans off. Some believe such dramatic changes are a sign that a relationship is changing. Radar Online reports that an insider at Tori Spelling has revealed that the 90210Reality TV star is in Malta, where she will soon break the news about her divorce.

What finally drove Tori Spelling over the Edge?

The informant says that Tori is tired of being married for 15 years and having five children. They have had to deal with many financial and personal issues during their soon-to-be exes’ marriage. Tori Spelling wants to end the marriage.

“While the trip is for work, Tori really needs to get away from Dean, states the insider. They reveal that Dean and Tori have been together for three months.

Not for Tori’s lack of trying. “Dean’s addiction became too much for Tori. He absolutely did not cheat, but he just wants sex all the time.”

Although Dean McDermott might not have cheated on Tori, it is possible that he was innocent. But his infidelity is far from perfect. Dean, 54 years old, admitted in 2014 that he had cheated upon Spelling. The SlasherStar claims his infidelity was all about how he felt at the time.

Tori Spelling is Ready to Stand on Her Own

“It’s so not about the person you’re with. … For me, it wasn’t about T,” He reveals it in a podcast from the past. “It was about inadequacies in myself, I felt so bad about myself, I felt like a piece of s–t, I needed to do that to feel some kind of power.”

“My biggest fear in our relationship was I was like, he’s going to cheat on me,” She spoke to the Women On Top podcast last year.

“So when it happened, I was like, ‘See, I always thought from day one he was going to cheat on me,’ and it wasn’t about him, that was about me,” She continued to speak candidly. “I was like, ‘Okay, I know I’m not good enough,’ that’s how I felt about myself, and one day he’s going to realize that, and he’s gonna find someone else.”

The couple tried to deal with their differences. Unfortunately, Dean is a sex addict, and it doesn’t matter if he is cheating or not, it is too much for Tori to deal with. However, Dean McDermott’s addiction has finally taken its toll on Tori Spelling.

“This time, Tori is done,” The insider states. “Tori is a mom of five, has a business, and is working on new projects. She can’t just give Dean sex whenever he asks for it — and she needs more emotionally from him, and he can’t do that.”

Tori and Dean’s split will hit the couple’s children Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau hard. They will have to deal with it. But, with Tori Spelling’s new outlook, job and attitude, we hope she will help the kids through the split.