Man dies after trying to surf on top of moving New York Subway

After an attempt at a stunt gone wrong, a 32 year-old man is now dead.

The victim, who is still unknown, was riding the southbound J train between Essex Street and Williamsburg Bridge. While “surfing”According to the report, he fell off the train’s top and was run over by it again. New York Post.

Unfortunately, many witnesses witnessed the whole incident.

According to police, the incident occurred around 4:30 AM EST on Saturday.

During the police investigation, the train’s service was suspended between Broad Street in Manhattan and Marcy Avenue in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, there was no crime and the man was declared dead on the spot.

The victim’s identity will not be released until the family has been notified. New York Daily News.