Counting On Star Jill Dillard Gets Her Baby Tank Filled Again!

Former Counting On star Jill Dillard is trying to keep her baby tank filled up. In a recent social media post, she reveals that she’s filled her baby tank again.

Jill and Derick have two sons, Samuel and Israel. The couple seems to be very happy where they’re at in life. That doesn’t mean she doesn’t want to enjoy some baby snuggles here and there, however. So, what exactly does Jill mean when she says she’s getting her baby tank filled?

Jill Dillard soaks up the special baby time.

In a new snap on her Instagram stories, Jill shared a photo of herself and her friend. Her friend is holding her baby. In the caption of her post, Jill writes, “Loved our play date/mama time + got my baby tank filled.”

She adds that it was a “sweet time” with her friend. Jill clearly enjoyed spending time with her friend and her baby.

This isn’t the first time that Jill has talked about filling her “baby tank.” In another recent post, she revealed that she got to meet her sister Jessa Seewald’s new baby, Fern. While posting about meeting the baby, Jill wrote that she filled her “baby snuggles tank. Jill appears to use the term “baby snuggles tank” whenever she can spend time with the children in her life.

Could the Dillard clan grow?

Many wonder if this is a sign that Jill will become pregnant again. She seems to be happy where she’s at, but maybe she and Derick will have another little one soon. As of right now, Jill hasn’t made an official announcement about whether she’s expecting, however. Fans will have to wait and watch what happens.

Jill has been open about her decision to use birth control, though she hasn’t revealed whether it’s hormonal or non-hormonal. Fans will be surprised to learn that the Duggar family believes they should get as many children as God will allow. But this is one of many things that Jill has decided to do differently in her own life as she breaks away from her family’s strict beliefs.

So, what do you think of the sweet photo of Jill Dillard filling her “baby tank?” Do you like seeing updates from the Counting On star? We’d love to hear your comments in the comments section.