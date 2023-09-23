Major new attraction from iconic drink brand is set to open in just six days and visitors can enjoy five new beverages

A BRAND-NEW attraction from a popular beverage brand has been given an official opening date and will feature at least five never-before-seen beverages.

In Chicago, Illinois, beer fans can head to a massive and advanced brewery from Guinness to get their hands on a pint.

3 A Guinness brewery is opening in Chicago next week Credit: Kendall McCaugherty

3 It sits in what some say is Chicago’s best area for food Credit: Kendall McCaugherty

At a staggering 15,000 square feet, the new addition for the beverage brand opens on September 28, per local news outlet WGN-TV.

It’s known as the Guinness Open Gate Brewery, located on Chicago’s west side near the Fulton Market area.

The brewery was renovated from what was formerly an abandoned rail depot that provided a place for street artists in recent years.

Now, the Dublin, Ireland-based company will offer Chicago residents a taproom and restaurant along with a coffee and pastry section that remains open in the morning hours.

Despite its Irish roots, Guinness ambassador Ryan Wagner stressed to the news station that it wouldn’t be any-old pub.

“It’s certainly not an Irish pub, we didn’t want to play in that space too much,” he said.

“For example there’s a Nigerian spiced lamb dish, flavors from Malaysia and more.”

Wagner added that Guinness wanted to reflect its reach in over 180 countries with a diverse menu and beer options.

It will still feature Irish dishes like beef stew and brown bread.

There’s even a giardiniera dip called “Chicago caviar.”

Even so, the Fulton Market neighborhood is home to what some claim are the best restaurants in Chicago, making an intimidating challenge for the Guinness Open Gate Brewery.

“You can walk out of the door and be at some of the best restaurants in the world,” Wagner claimed.

Along with the food options, the Guinness brewery intends to complement this with its five new beer options.

“The beer program is where everything begins for us,” Wagner told WGN-TV.

“For some people, Guinness isn’t a brewery — it’s a beer. Open Gate Brewery flips that on its head.”

One of those beers includes the Corn Maize Cream Ale, which is inspired by the state of Illinois.

The corn used in the drink originated from Iroquois County, about 87 miles south of the Windy City.

In total, there are 11 Guinness beers on the menu brewed in Chicago and four shipped over from Dublin.

Travelers can find the full list of beers on the Open Gate Brewery website.