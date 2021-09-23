Madonna’s daughter Lourdes strips to sexy lingerie ahead of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show

MADONNA’S daughter Lourdes Leon sizzled on Instagram yesterday as she modelled a saucy lingerie set from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand.

The 24-year old looked amazing in the teal-coloured underwear in several photos taken ahead of the brand’s runway show yesterday.

The starlet commanded attention as she donned a latex-style bra with a crystal-detailed lace thong and daring thigh-high boots.

As she was posing around hotels, the model wore a matching teal trench.

Lourdes continued the trend by wearing a variety of chunky necklaces, a transparent bangle, and statement earrings during the shoot.

Madonna’s oldest child, Madonna, wore dramatic make-up and made her raven-coloured hair look 90s-inspired with a spikey bun.

Lourdes captioned the post and reminded her followers to watch the Savage X Fenty premiere on Friday, September 24, at 9:24pm.

She penned: “@SAVAGEXFENTY 🤑 Stream on @amazonprimevideo on September 24th.”

Lourdes latest skin-flashing display comes after she revealed her bum in very racy modelling shots in May.

To make a jokey statement, the model bared her bum with a small pink thong.

‘RUDEE’

Lourdes, who was pictured in a bedroom, bent down on the floor wearing a pair of black heeled stilettos.

The shocking snap was taken from behind, highlighting the large piece of art on her back.

As she looked over her shoulder at the camera, Lourdes gave her fans a seductive look.

Lourdes took to social media to share the pic, and simply captioned it: “rudee.”

The model is Madonna’s eldest child, who she had with fitness trainer Carlos Leon.

Lourdes was seven months old when the couple split.

The singer is also a mother to Rocco, 20 years old, David, 15 year old Mercy, and Estere, eight-year-old twins.

Lourdes is Madonna’s eldest daughter

