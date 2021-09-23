Get Free Tacos On A New Subscription Of Taco Bell

Taco Bell is testing out a new monthly subscription service that could be coming soon to a location near you.

The new Taco Lover’s Pass is now available in 17 restaurants across Tucson, Arizona. If it’s a hit with customers, the app-based program just might be rolled out nationwide.

How Does The Taco Lover’s Pass Work?

The Taco Lover’s Pass costs between $5 and $10 per month, depending on location, and it gives subscribers one taco a day for 30 days. You can sign up through the Taco Bell app. Once they have subscribed, an exclusive section of the app will be unlocked.

The app allows subscribers to order from Taco Bell and to add the tacos to their cart at the checkout.

The daily taco can be a soft taco, a soft taco supreme, a crunchy taco, a crunchy taco supreme, a spicy potato soft taco, a Doritos Locos taco, or a Doritos Locos taco supreme—whichever the customer chooses.

This current test run of the Taco Lover’s Pass in Tucson is active until Nov. 24. You can also find a list of participating restaurants on the Taco Bell website.

A New Kind Of Loyalty Program

The goal of the Taco Lover’s Pass is to turn casual Taco Bell customers into regular ones. Yum Brands, which owns Taco Bell, would like to see more people sign up for their loyalty program. The reason is that the app collects data about customers’ ordering habits which allows restaurant owners to target customers and tailor deals.

There’s also that whole making money thing. Once they lure customers in with their “free” daily taco, the company hopes they will add more items to their order and increase the amount they spend.

Yum recently stated that its top priority is to increase digital sales. The data shows that app users who are enrolled in Taco Bell’s loyalty program spend about 35% more than before they joined.

The Fine Print

According to the Taco Bell website—in the tiny fine print—Taco Lover’s Pass redemptions are only available on the Taco Bell app for in-restaurant pickup.

Subscriptions will have to pay for ingredient substitutions. And, if you plan on picking up a taco on Thanksgiving Day, that’s not going to happen. That is the one day during this test program that the pass can’t be redeemed.

The Taco Lover’s Pass isn’t transferable, either. But if you can steal your ex’s Netflix passwords, surely there’s a way to use their taco subscription, too.