Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon ditches clothes for latex thigh high boots and lingerie

Lourdes Leon has made her Savage X Fenty debut and she certainly made sure to start out with a bang as the model sizzled in thigh-high latex boots and matching undies.

Madonna’s daughter has teased the third instalment of pop sensation Rihanna’s lingerie line which is set to drop on Amazon Prime on Friday (September 24).

The 24-year-old proved that she knows how to make an impact as she wow fans on Thursday in her jaw-dropping outfit.

The brunette beauty shared photos from the launch from her hotel room. She looked stunning in the daring outfit and exuded confidence as she strolled through hotel corridors.







Lourdes paired the sultry number with a long teal trench coat which she draped over her stunning frame as she put on a busty display online.

Lourdes Leon, a latex brazilian, couldn’t contain her large breasts as she layered silver necklaces around her neck.

Statement jewellery complemented her long, silver-dangling earrings and matching silver chain belt that clung to her slender rear.

And the pop star’s daughter made sure to get dolled up to the nines for the upcoming show as she opted for a full face of glamorous makeup which featured exaggerated smudged eyeliner and a brown glossy lipstick.







To top off the outstanding outfit, Lourdes styled her long brunette locks into an intricate updo which featured a braided bun that pulled out large strands of hair which stood up all ends and framed her face.

It’s fair to say the model was positively glowing as she left her 19,400 fans in a frenzy with her sexy snaps as the beautiful teal underwear complimented her golden tan.

But she’s not the only star who has teased their involvement in the virtual fashion show as High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens put on an eye-popping display on Tuesday.







The American actress teased her fans to a behind-the-scenes snap of her with her close pal Mena Massoud backstage at the A-list event.

The 32-year old star sent 42 million of her fans wild with the beautiful snap in which she revealed that she is the latest star to walk on the runway.

