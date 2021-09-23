Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s newborn child’s title revealed

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s newborn child has been given an official title after the little girl entered the world on Saturday.

Beatrice gave birth on Saturday to the little girl, weighing six pounds and two ounces. The baby and Beatrice are doing well.

The Queen’s 12th greatgrandchild, the baby is 11th in the line to the throne.

The child, whose name has not yet been made public, will be given the Italian title of Nobile Donna, Italian for Noble Woman, Central Recorder reports.

The title is her father's. Edoardo is officially called Count. He comes from pre-war Italian nobility.











This means all of his children will also inherit his count or countess title.

Edoardo’s dad, Count Allessandro Mapelli Mozzi, previously told the Daily Mail: “Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation.

“He is a count, his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna.”

The new baby has also switched up the line of succession with her birth.

While the top 10 line of succession remains unchanged, the baby is now in 11th, below Princess Beatrice. This means that anyone who was previously in the top 11 moves down one spot.

Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, and her nephew August are among those being relegated a spot.

Zara Tindall (the daughter of Princess Anne) has been dropped out of the top 20.











Beatrice and Edoardo first announced they were expecting a child together in May after they secretly wed in Windsor during lockdown in July 2020.

The happy couple were married in front of close friends and family, including the Queen and the late Prince Phillip.

Beatrice is reported to have had a close relationship with the Queen and she even loaned her the dress, as well as her tiara.

The Queen wore this glamorous dress designed by Norman Hartnell during the 1962 premiere of Lawrence of Arabia.

