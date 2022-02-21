Lynn Collins Is ‘Scared’ of What Leah May Do Next

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead” season 11b premiere, “No Other Way.”

Leah (Lynn Collins) is on her own at the end of Sunday’s episode.

Collins teased what’s ahead for her character and if we may see her again.

Sunday’s “The Walking Dead” premiere turned violent when Maggie (Lauren Cohan) decided to go rogue, killing every last member of the Reapers.

Well, almost every member.

Leah (Lynn Collins) narrowly escaped Maggie’s shooting spree to be the sole survivor of her group. Every one of the men she considered a brother is now dead.

When Daryl (Norman Reedus), Leah’s former flame, catches up with her, he tells her this wasn’t what he wanted. Without looking at her, he tells her to go before he changes his mind. Daryl then returns to Maggie and his group.





Daryl gives Leah advice on Sunday’s “TWD” premiere before hitting the road.



AMC







If you think this is the last we’ve seen of Leah, don’t count her out just yet.

“Leah, right now, she’s just a woman scorned in her mind, I think, and this is quite dangerous,” Collins told Insider of Sunday’s episode. “I always think a woman scorned is a mighty mighty force — like any sort of revenge — eye for an eye. And I think that’s where she’s at.”

Daryl and the survivors may have seen the last of Leah for now, but that doesn’t mean she couldn’t pop up on the show’s final 15 episodes.

“I’m scared of her. I’m scared of what she’s gonna do,” Collins added. “She’s got nothing to lose, literally, nothing to lose … It’s gonna be interesting to see how she comes back if she does.”

How could we see Leah again? There is another army out there in the vast ‘TWD’ universe.





Leah is now on her own, again, in “TWD” universe.



Josh Stringer/AMC







At the end of Sunday’s premiere, Daryl and his group are approached by the Commonwealth military and are welcomed back to their community, a place that houses thousands.

The episode flashes forward six months to surprisingly show Daryl suited up in the Commonwealth’s white Stormtropperesque gear.





The end of Sunday’s episode jumps forward in time to show Daryl has joined the Commonwealth militia.



AMC







Insider told Collins we’re hoping she stumbles upon another massive group, the Civic Republic Military (CRM), that was explored in the spin-off, “TWD: World Beyond.” Dressed in black, the group almost feels like the antithesis of the Commonwealth.

Now that we’ve seen Daryl teased as part of the Commonwealth militia, we’re thinking there’s a chance we could see Leah down the line form a bond with former “TWD” star Jadis (Polly McIntosh) and join the ranks of the CRM.

When we mentioned we could see Collins finding the CRM and then heading straight into a “TWD” movie or march right to the Commonwealth, she said, teasingly, “We’re gonna see that Commonwealth. They got a lot of people after ’em.”





Leah and Daryl vaguely discussed Rick on season 10, episode 18. Daryl referred to Rick as his brother. Though they share no blood relation, the two became as close as brothers could be during their time together.



AMC







Back in season 10, episode 18, “Find Me,” where Leah was introduced, Daryl vaguely told her he lost someone close to him in an accident and never found the body, referring to Rick (Andrew Lincoln) who was taken away by the CRM on season nine.

Wouldn’t it be something if Leah was the one to run into Rick?

The final season of “TWD” continues Sundays on AMC with episodes



streaming



a week early on AMC+. You can follow along with our “TWD” coverage here all season long.