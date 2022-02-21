Chrissy Teigen ‘Humbly Begs’ Fans To Stop Asking If She’s Pregnant, Reveals Why It’s So Painful

People normally have a lot of thoughts on Chrissy Teigen and her life. And usually, she responds to the public hoopla about herself in kind, with some signature dry humor. (Sometimes to her detriment, as evidenced by the bullying situation.) However, the former Lip Sync Battle host took on a much more serious tone reccently. She in fact “humbly begs” fans to stop asking if she’s pregnant with her next child and reveals why the questions are actually painful to hear.

In Direct Appeal To Fans, Chrissy Teigen Asks For Consideration

For the most part, the star’s Instagram has been chock full of light-hearted Valentine’s Day pics over the past week, which feature her husband, John Legend, and their two kids – Luna, 5, and Miles, 3. One pic even included some classic trolling that she aimed at herself in one. Yet, in the latest post, the former supermodel shared that she was “balls deep in another IVF cycle” in order to preserve more eggs for another potential child. And apparently, she doesn’t totally enjoy all the fan speculation about her weight gain from it. She wrote:

I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!

It makes sense why a woman wouldn’t want to be asked about being pregnant when the journey is so arduous to get there, especially as we grow older. Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young, now Mrs. Tarek El Moussa, has taken a similar approach to Chrissy Teigen by being completely transparent about her own IVF journey on Instagram. She also knows firsthand how the ups and downs of the process can take its toll on women.

Chrissy Teigen Gets Frank With Curious Online Spectators

The 36-year-old, who is currently 6 months sober, continued in her post addressing pregnancy rumors that no one should be asking anyone if they are pregnant. Point blank with the period. If for no other reason than because they don’t always know that woman’s story and what she’s gone through. Chrissy Teigen stated:

But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn. Anyhow, Iove youuuuu??

Chrissy Teigen seems to be delicately referring to the stillbirth of her third child in 2020. She bravely shared how painful that experience was at the time in an op-ed for The New York Times, and it’s likely also why hopeful speculation about a new baby is particularly hard to hear casually picked apart on her platform. Teigen ended her post with a jokey expression of love, but it is important to reaffirm that women shouldn’t be asked if they’re pregnant or not.