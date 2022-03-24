Lykke Li returns with her first song in two years, “No Hotel”,

Lykke Li would like to go back to the good times. The Swedish pop star surprised everyone by dropping her haunting ballad Wednesday “No Hotel,” in which she reminisces about a past love — and longing for their return.

The melancholic track opens by the sound of a creaking door hinge, before Li sings the first verse. “There’s no hotel. No cigarettes. And you’re still in love with someone else.”She sings to her former flame. “take me back,” before later admitting, “With every step, I’m not over you.”The blue song is finished with the soft chirps crickets.

Li also released a 10-anniversary edition her album Wounded RhymesLast year, “No Hotel” is the singer’s first new release since dropping her first Swedish-language track “Bron” and a haunting cover of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive”2020. Li’s most recent album, SOh, So Sexy — which featured tracks such as “Sex Money Feelings Die”And “Hard Rain” — arrived in 2018.

Li teamed up with Yola Jimenez in 2019 to launch Yola mezcal brand and accompanying festival.“ I definitely want to emphasize that this is a festival where we highlight women, but it’s not a festival for only women,”She shared her story Rolling StoneIt was at that time. “I think so much in the world now is about technology and disconnection, so [this is] just a place to be present.”