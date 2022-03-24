RIP James Bond: Fans Have No Time to Die. They Can Now Pay Respects To Daniel Craig’s Final Resting Place.

The world of the James Bond movies The killing of the master spy, regardless of whether it is celebrated or mourned, is an occasion that merits commemoration. Many thanks to The explosive end of No Time To Die officially retiring Daniel Craig’s 007, folks have been able to do just that, though from the safety of their own viewing space. Should you be someone who’d want to actually visit the fictional final resting place of Commander Bond in the real world, you’re in luck. There’s now a tour that’ll take you to the very spot where Bond bit the big one, complete with ocean view.

Through the Guide to the Farroe Islands website, fans of Ian Fleming’s legendary creation can now book what’s being called “the official James Bond tombstone tour.”This seven-hour excursion will include a guided tour that takes participants through the sights, sounds, and history of Kalsoy Island. No Time To Die filmed its sequences involving the evil lair of Rami Malek’s Safin. It is also the exact spot James Bond was last seen, and it is now the site of a monument to him.

Strangely, James Bond died at 60 in this new tourist attraction. His grave is marked with his name. “birth”As it occurred in 1962. That does, however, align with the 60th Anniversary milestone. Dr. No’s release in that very year, there’s a slight discrepancy when it comes to Daniel Craig himself. History is not good. It seems that Craig was meant to be Bond’s actor. He was actually born six years after his cinematic success in 1968.

Historical accuracy aside, you can tour the site of No Time To Die’sA trip to climatic events sounds like something that true 007 fans would love to do. While there’s absolutely an emotional memory attached to Kalsoy island’s memorable location, you’ll have to go elsewhere to actually tour the grounds that were used for the film’s Guinness World Record breaking explosion . This piece was shot in Salisbury and digitally combined with Farroe Islands footage. CompleteExperience is a valuable asset.

You might find it a little morbid to go to the place where James Bond realized that his number was up. Memorials of mortality certainly aren’t for everyone, no matter how beautiful the locale. That being said, if you’ve got all the vacation time in the world, and you’re up for the journey, you can take in the breathtaking view of Bond’s bittersweet final moments for yourself. Just don’t forget to bring a selfie stick, in case you want to reenact Daniel Craig’s bittersweet look up at the sky.