Lululemon shorts dupe: Say goodbye to underwear with these gamechanging gamechangers!

Having Fun with Athleisure: Trisha Hyde Dishes on Her Game-Changing Lululemon Shorts Dupe

Trisha Hyde (@trishahyde) recently made waves on social media when she shared her latest fashion find and its game-changing feature. A fitness enthusiast and fashion content creator, Trisha discussed in a TikTok video the best part of her Lululemon shorts dupe.

Discovering the Lululemon Shorts Dupe

In her video, Trisha showed off her skin-tight white tank top paired with bright pink shorts. She completed her athleisure look by layering a gray sweatshirt and white tennis shoes with neon pink detailing. However, the highlight of her outfit was not the vibrant colors or stylish aesthetic. Instead, it was the fact that she didn’t need to wear underwear underneath her Lululemon shorts dupe.

Life without Underwear

“The best part of these shorts is I am not wearing underwear,” Trisha declared in her TikTok video. She went on to reveal the game-changing secret behind her newfound fashion favorite. “OK, but they have built-in underwear and it’s been a game-changer,” she gushed. “So comfy.”

Finding the Perfect Deal

Not only did Trisha appreciate the comfort and convenience of her Lululemon shorts dupe, but she also managed to snag a great deal on them. With a design reminiscent of Lululemon shorts but without the hefty price tag, it’s no wonder that Trisha was eager to share her fashion find with her followers.

Engaging with Viewers

Unsurprisingly, Trisha’s fashion revelation prompted an outpouring of comments from her audience. Viewers expressed admiration for her athletic style and the appeal of her outfit. Some even expressed their desire to purchase the same pieces, solidifying Trisha’s influence on social media and her ability to make a fashionable statement.