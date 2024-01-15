Revolutionary AI Cat Flap Prevents Your Pet’s Worst Nightmare – A Must-Have for Every Pet Owner!

Genius Cat Flap: New AI-Powered Gadget Stops Feline ‘Smugglers’

The Genius Cat Flap, a new AI-powered device, goes above and beyond to block pet moggies from carrying prey into your home, eliminating the age-old problem of your furry friends trying to smuggle in their hunted prey. Using advanced AI and night-vision cameras, it can automatically detect and stop cats from bringing in dead animals. But the question remains, how does it work?

Automatic Detection and Prevention

Flappie, developed by a startup, is specifically designed to detect and prevent cats from bringing their prey into your home. It utilizes motion sensors to detect a cat approaching, then scans its microchip and facial recognition technology to determine if they’re carrying anything. If a cat attempts to sneak in a mouse or bird, Flappie will lock its doors, preventing the pet from bringing the catch inside. This groundbreaking technology will give pet owners the peace of mind they need while also providing our feline friends with the freedom they desire.

Developers and Updates

Flappie, priced at £310, is slated to hit the market this Spring. The device was initially developed by brothers Denis and Oliver Widler from Switzerland, with the intent to provide a solution to their mother’s problem of dealing with their cat’s prey. The AI continuously improves using advanced machine learning to recognize what the cat is carrying. This ensures that your cat is free to explore the outdoors, while protecting your home from unwanted intruders. The device is promised to be affordable and user-friendly, assuring pet owners of a smart investment.

In Conclusion

AI advancements have seeped into pet technology, and the results are transformative. With the Genius Cat Flap, pet owners can rest easy knowing their furry friends are safely entering their homes. The application of AI in pet technology will continue to evolve, and experts in the field are hopeful that these innovations will only enhance the lives of pet owners and their beloved animals.