Harrison Ford Reveals Shocking Truth Behind His Daughter’s Diagnosis

While Harrison Ford’s acting career has been extraordinary, the movie star also has experienced some private struggles with his family. In an interview, Ford made a shocking revelation about his home. The actor revealed that his daughter Georgia battles epilepsy. The “Indiana Jones” star noted that he was hopeful a cure would be found soon to help others battling the devastating illness. Ford first revealed Georgia’s condition at the NYU Langone Medical Center’s “Find a Cure for Epilepsy and Seizures” (FACES) event. Actor Harrison Ford stated that his daughter was thankful for the efforts to improve her health.

Ford lives in Georgia with Melissa Mathison, his second wife, and screenwriter. He spoke out about how proud he is of his little girl’s bravery during her fight with the disease.

During an interview, the “Star Wars” actor got emotional talking about how much he admired Georgia’s strength, perseverance, talent, and strength. The 79-year-old named her his hero and said that he loved her deeply.

The father of five confessed that having someone who has epilepsy in his family has not been an easy feat, and they all hope for a way she could live a normal and effective life. Ford suggested that the victim’s life and future are affected by the condition and his family is desperate to find a way to help Georgia.

Getting Georgia’s diagnosis was a difficult task. Ford reportedly said that her first seizure occurred when she was a little girl during a sleepover; at the time, she was treated for acute migraine.

The next seizure she suffered was a few years later at Malibu beach. A Hollywood director found Georgia. While the family was certain that everything was not well, they were unable to make the correct diagnosis.

While studying in London, Georgia had another attack, and this time, her family decided to try NYU. Finally, she was diagnosed and began treatment. Ford, who was in tears, revealed that Georgia hadn’t suffered another heart attack for many years.

Ford is a doting dad to his kids: Ben, Willard, Malcolm, Georgia, and Liam Flockhart. Mary Marquardt was his wife, Melissa Mathison was his mother. Calista Flockhart, his long-time partner, adopted his son Liam.

Ford and Mathison’s union were one of the actor’s longest, but sadly they divorced in 2004, and she passed away a decade later after a battle with neuroendocrine cancer. He has continued to be focused on his acting career and his family.