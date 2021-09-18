Lucy Watson reveals breathtaking wedding dress after marrying Made in Chelsea beau

Made In Chelsea star Lucy Watson has given fans a look at her breathtaking wedding dress after tying the knot with her co-star James Dunmore.

The happy couple said “I do” in Greece this week.

And while Lucy hasn’t shared a lot of details about their big day, she has now posted two snaps showing her in her stunning gown, telling fans she “went big” and has no regrets.

The dress was off-the-shoulder and fitted at the waist, before falling to the ground in a sea luxurious-looking ruffles.

Lucy, 32, had her dark hair swept away and a long veil added to complete the elegant look.









The first picture is black and white and shows the newlyweds kissing by the water, while the second is in colour and shows James gazing at his bride with a look of wonder while she stares at the camera.

Lucy was inundated with gushing comments after revealing her dress, and later said on her Instagram Story that she felt “overwhelmed by all the love” from fans.

She said that she had no regrets choosing such a large frock for her nuptials.

"I went big with the dress and I have no regrets," She said.









Lucy and James fell for each other after meeting on Made In Chelsea.

In 2015, they began to walk out together and were engaged in Greece in 2016.

Fans suspected the reality television couple before they announced their marriage. Lucy had dropped several hints on social networks.

On one occasion she shared a picture of James during a hike in Greece and captioned it: "With husby."







(Image: lucywatson/Instagram)



And she also shared a snap of them eating out together which appeared to show James sporting a gold wedding band.

Another Instagram picture showed Lucy with a long, sparkly veil. This got her fans talking.

She followed it up with a picture of her in a green dress and wearing a necklace that clearly said the word “Mrs”.

After starring on Made in Chelsea since 2012 and 2015, Lucy and James both left Made in Chelsea in 2016.

