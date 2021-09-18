Influencer Gabby Petito Missing Footage of her distraught a month before reported missing!

The 22-year-old influencer has not been seen since late August, after going on a van trip around the United States with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, 23 – who returned to his home in Florida without her

Police have released bodycam footage showing a distressed Gabby Petito a month before she was reported missing.

After taking a van trip across the United States, with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie (23) in August, the 22-year old influencer hasn’t been seen since.

The footage shows tension between Gabby Laundrie (who has since been identified as a person of interest in this case).

A police officer notices that their van is swerving towards the curb and stops. Through the window, Gabby can be seen clearly upset. Laundrie, however, is cooperative.

The almost hour-long video, released today, was recorded four weeks before Gabby was reported missing.

Moab’s City Police Department was called on August 12th and can be seen separating Gabby and Laundrie.

Footage shows officers interviewing Gabby & Laundrie. The couple reportedly got into a fight before the 911 dispatcher.

Gabby allegedly slapped Laundrie as she feared that he would drive away without her.

No charges were filed and the incident was classed as a “mental/emotional health break” and not a domestic assault, police said.

Gabby told police they had been arguing more frequently in the days leading up to August 12 and that she suffers from anxiety, ABC7 News reported.

It is believed that the couple split and then continued their journey the next day.

Gabby’s family says she stopped communicating with them somewhere in Wyoming and her mum Nicole Schmidt received a final text from her on August 30.

Since September 11, a search has been going on for Gabby.

Laundry returned home to North Port, Florida on September 1 without Gabby. Gabby has never been seen or heard of.

Laundrie was identified by police as a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby on Wednesday.

Nicole said she reached out to her Laundrie and his mother Roberta Laundrie on September 10 to try and get hold of her daughter but was ignored.

Authorities have tried to contact Laundrie’s parents but have not been able to get in touch with them.

His family said in a statement on Tuesday they would be “remaining in the background” as the investigation continues and will not comment further.

Gabby, from New York, has not been seen since she left a hotel with Brian, in Salt Lake City, Utah, on August 24.

Before her disappearance, Gabby had been updating her social media blogs as she traveled around the United States with Laundrie.

Grand Teton National Park was her last known location.

Although the couple is believed to have been engaged previously, her mother stated that they ended up splitting after they realized they were too young for marriage.

Laundry issued a statement through his lawyer Steve Bertolino on Tuesday.

He said: “This is an extremely difficult time for both the Petito family and the Laundrie family. I understand that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

“On behalf of the Laundry family, it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is reunited with her family.

“On the advice of counsel, the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment.”