Eagle-eyed royal fans spot Meghan Markle paid a secret tribute to Archie and Lilibet with her New York jewellery

ARCHIE and Lilibet may not have been on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s New York tour, but Meghan paid a secret tribute to them.
Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the mother-of-two was sporting a gold bracelet with their names on it.
Their monikers were engraved on the beautiful band as Meghan visited the United Nations on Saturday.
One royal fan said on Twitter: “Her personalised jewellery is so cute. I love how everything has sentimental value.”
While another added: “Cute. Meghan is really a sweetheart.”
Alongside the golden band, the Duchess wore Princess Diana’s $23,000 (£16,642) gold Cartier watch and a £5,800 Cartier Love bracelet, which we’ve seen in the past.
On the three-day trip, Harry and Meghan visited the World Trade Center Memorial in Harlem, Harlem’s PS 123 Mahalia Jackson School, and a Covid concert.
🔵 Read our Royal Family live blog for the latest updates
It’s not the first time Meghan has paid tribute to her two children with her jewellery.
Meghan shared a video to celebrate her 40th birthday. Her necklaces held a very special secret meaning.
Two astrological necklaces by Logan Hollowell in Los Angeles were worn by the Duchess of Sussex. They featured the constellations of Archie (and Lilibet) respectively.
Archie, two, was born on May 6, 2019, which makes him a Taurus, and Meghan is wearing the corresponding necklace, which is worth £1,149.
Meanwhile, Lilibet was born on June 4 this year, making her a Gemini, with her constellation necklace setting Meghan back £1,282, bringing the total of the two necklaces to £2,431.
During the New York tour, Archie and Lilibet were said to remain at their £11million mansion in Santa Barbara, California.
- Cartier Love Bracelet, £5,800 from Selfridges – buy now
- Taurus constellation necklace, £1,149 from Logan Hollowell – buy now
- Gemini constellation necklace, £1,282 from Logan Hollowell – buy now
We shared how Meghan is the ‘real power of the family’ as self-conscious Harry is her ‘support act’, body language reveals.
Fans were quick to comment on how “awkward” their photo which accompanied the profile appeared.