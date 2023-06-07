LPBW Spoilers: Audrey Reignites Feud With Matt Roloff

The Little People, Big World spoilers reveal that Audrey reignited her feud with Matt Roloff. She threw him under the bus amid his ongoing feud with his son Jeremy. Find out what sparked the feud to start up again.

The Little People, Big World – Audrey Roloff Goes Running

According to the LPBW spoilers, Audrey Roloff went running in a new clip posted to her Instagram Stories. She loves to show off her running adventures with her fans. On Saturday, June 3, Audrey and her husband Jeremy Roloff ran the Half Marathon. She previously threw shade at him for not practicing hard enough for the big event.

Jeremy went on a guys’ trip as Audrey went running all week. She filmed every step of the half-marathon. In one of the videos, she reignited her feud with her father-in-law, Matt Roloff. Audrey filmed themselves driving to the race. She filmed from the passenger seat as Jeremy drove the way.

She thought it would be a good time to share “a marriage thought every mile of the race.” The couple shared many clips throughout their journey. The pair jogged past the Roloff Family Farm. Audrey even tagged it in one of her Instagram Stories.

“Okay, we’re not a mile four yet but we’re coming on a monumental landmark,” Audrey said in the clip.

“Home turf baby!” Jeremy added. “There you go!” Audrey told him.

The couple are still in a feud with Matt Roloff. The Little People, Big World star shocked his fan with his bold move concerning the farm. He found himself in a feud with Zach and Jeremy over coming to an agreement about the future of the farm. Matt ended up selling a portion of the farm to a person outside of the family.

LPBW Spoilers – Roloff Family Farm Feud

The Little People, Big World spoilers suggest that Matt and Zach feuded over the property. This caused a strain in their relationship. It also disappointed Matt’s ex-wife Amy. She admitted it tore their family apart because of Matt’s greed.

Zach eventually stepped back from his responsibilities at the farm. He and his wife Tori moved to Oregon. Matt also didn’t accept Jeremy’s offer on the property. At the time, Audrey mentioned that her husband not buying the family farm was the “death of a dream.”

LPBW fans have a feeling that Jacob will eventually take over the family farm. He’s often spotted there with his father. What are your thoughts on Audrey reigniting her feud with Matt Roloff? Sound off below in the comment section.