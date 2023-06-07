Why does TikTok keep logging me out? These are some fixes

What is going on with TikTok? It has become one of social media’s best accounts, but it also seems to be having some issues. Source: Getty Images

Keep your hands on the steering wheel, TikTok fans! There’s an online phenomenon that is causing a lot of excitement. Be prepared for TikToks’ bizarre logouts. Imagine yourself scrolling and watching your favourite videos while TikTok suddenly disappears your account. Poof! Poof!

Like a ghost who plays tricks with your digital life. Guess what else? It’s not just you in this mad adventure. TikTokers are scratching their head and typing their login credentials furiously to check that they have everything correct. What’s going on, TikTok? Please, can we get some stability?

Source: Getty Images

What is the reason for Tiktok logging me out every time?

It is important that we eventually address the elephant in the room, because it seems out of place — and downright rude, if you ask us — that TikTok is playing with our social media feelings like this. You don’t have to worry if you can’t log in or you feel FOMO over the new DanceTok. There are some tricks that will help you to regain control and prevent unwanted logins.

Check your internet connection. Sometimes it is the cause of unwanted behavior. Try clearing the cache or app data if that is not the problem. This is like giving TikTok an entirely new slate on which to build.

There’s more to it; here’s some juicy information about why TikTok continues to play the “log-out” game with you. According to Get Help Now, This digital drama could also be caused by unauthorized access! Imagine that a stranger is trying to mess with your account. They remove an active device in your settings and then, boom! TikTok is suspicious of you and kicks you off your account.

This is like having an unwanted guest crash your TikTok Party! You should be on guard against those tech-savvy, lurking scoundrels. Do not let anyone interfere with your TikTok enjoyment. Be vigilant and always stay logged on! You can also try to reinstall the application if it doesn’t work.

Source: Getty Images

You may need to login again if your servers have gone down or if you’ve upgraded the app. It’s possible that your account has been suddenly disabled. We hope it isn’t the case. You need not worry, TikTokers. With a little tech-savvy, and some determination, you will be able to dance your way into TikTok’s arms.