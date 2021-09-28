‘LPBW’ Ember Roloff Learns to Ride her Bike as she Celebrates her Fourth Birthday

Former LPBW star Ember Roloff is off to a great start and is leaving her parents, Jeremy and Audrey, in the dust. In a new Instagram Reel, Audrey shared a few clips of Ember learning how to ride her bike without training wheels. She reveals that it didn’t take her long at all.

Ember just celebrated her fourth birthday a few weeks ago, and she’s ready to take on the world. She cruises around with ease on her new bike.

Of course, these special milestones are bittersweet for her parents. In Audrey’s caption, the proud mom writes, “Turns 4 and learns how to ride a bike with no training wheels in 5 minutes🤯 She went straight from the balance bike to this! Such a testament to those balance bikes – no need for training wheels and they learn so fast!😱 I definitely get a little emotional watching her though… why does this make her seem so old?!🥺”

Audrey lets fans know how Ember was able to learn how to ride her bike so quickly. She credits her daughter’s skills to the balance bike she’s used for the past couple of years.

Balance bikes look like regular bikes without training wheels, but they are designed for toddlers and preschoolers to learn how to balance. Kids can push themselves with their feet while on balance bikes. Because there are no training wheels, they learn to balance instead of relying on training wheels.

LPBW fans blown away by Ember Roloff’s skills

In the comments section of Audrey’s post, fans are talking about Ember’s impressive new skills. She’s already doing a great job of riding her bike, and she’s only getting started.

One fan writes, “Go Ember Go🙌👏❤️” Another calls her a “good girl” for working so hard and doing well so soon. In a couple of the videos in the Instagram Reel, Ember is wearing cute pink cowgirl boots as she cruises around on her bike, which fans love.

Plenty of other parents are talking about their children’s success with balance bikes as well. It seems like balance bikes make a big difference in how quickly little ones learn how to ride their bikes without training wheels. After seeing Ember’s success, maybe more parents will try to balance bikes with their children.

So, can you believe how quickly LPBW star Ember Roloff learned to ride her bike? What do you think of Audrey Roloff’s new video? Let us know in the comments section down below. You can watch Audrey’s new video here.

For the latest updates about the whole Roloff family, check back with TV Shows Ace.