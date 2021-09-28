How Much Money Did Kelly Clarkson Lose When Selling Her Home She Shared With Her Ex?

In May 2020, realtors Lisa Brende and Chris Corkum of Compass originally placed Kelly Clarkson’s house on the market for $9.995 million, per People. However in June, after the news that Clarkson filed for divorce broke, the house was “withdrawn/cancelled” from the market. According to People, in February 2021, the huge estate was re-listed for $8.995 million which is a $1 million price cut. Now, the realtors officially sold the home for $8.24 million, which is a $260,000 loss for Clarkson, who bought the property in June 2018 for $8.5 million.

The house is located in the San Fernando Valley and was custom-built in 2018, according to its listing. It has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, which definitely was enough space for Clarkson and her clan pre-divorce. Clarkson and her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, had four children together, two from Blackstock’s previous marriage. Clarkson and Blackstock were married to each other for nearly seven years, until Clarkson decided to file for divorce on June 4, 2020, per The Blast.

It doesn’t seem like Clarkson is mulling over the past, though; selling her house she bought with Blackstock just might be her turning over a new leaf. Also, if Clarkson’s newest Christmas song could tell us anything about the next chapter in her life, it definitely would say she will be just fine.