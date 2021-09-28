Midnight Mass: 6 Stephen King Books To Read If You Enjoy The Netflix Horror Series

Dolores Claiborne

Stories about city life, farm life, and suburban life are everywhere in pop culture, but few and far between are stories about island communities. Midnight Mass is an excellent one, as the isolation of Crockett Island in the miniseries creates a wonderful bubble in which the characters exist separate from the rest of the world – and it’s wonderfully reminiscent of Stephen King’s brilliant 1992 novel Dolores Claiborne, which is set on the fictional Little Tall Island off the coast of Maine. The actual narratives of the two works are totally different, as the book centers on a woman as she confesses to one murder and works to absolve herself of another, but both works are heavily impacted by the close-knit nature of their respective settings.

Bonus: it’s not a book, but the Stephen King miniseries Storm Of The Century is also set on Little Tall Island, and 20 years after its original airing it remains one of the best King’s most underappreciated works.