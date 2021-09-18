Golden retriever’s adorable reaction to owner saying his favourite words melts internet

Golden retriever's adorable reaction to owner saying his favourite words melts internet
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

A golden retriever left his owner cackling when he started tilting his head non-stop as he heard his favourite words.

Ollie, an eight-month-old dog from Atlanta in Georgia, US, was filmed being put to the test by his owner Paloma in a video seen 10 million times on TikTok.

She pretends to be on a phone call and starts by saying: “Hi, I’d like to speak to Celio regarding the purchase of treat and also ice, um, and food.”

The cute pooch’s ear goes up as soon as he hears “treat” and starts tilting his head to one side when Paloma mentions “ice” and “food”.



Ollie put on a big smile as soon as he heard Paloma said 'hi'
Ollie put on a big smile as soon as he heard Paloma said ‘hi’

“Yeah, we do have some chicken available, yeah, and water,” she continues.

“You can just come outside and we can play it by ear, otherwise, we can send it over in a crate. Yeah and a brush.”

Ollie is beaming with joy. He smiles almost from ear in ear.

Daily Star was told by the 25-year old owner that Ollie tilts his head when he recognizes certain words.



The lovely pooch couldn't stop tilting his head when owner Paloma kept mentioning his favourite words
The lovely pooch couldn’t stop tilting his head when owner Paloma kept mentioning his favourite words



Golden retriever's adorable reaction to owner saying his favourite words melts internet

Join our brand new sister website TeamDogs today!

You can upload a photo of your dog to our Top Dogs feed, and you can also share your advice.

“Especially if the sentence starts with ‘Do you wanna…?’ Because he knows he is probably getting something he wants.

“He really enjoys his crate, but I don’t think it compares to a treat or going outside. I believe he tilts the crate because he knows what it is!”

She said her pooch enjoys an outdoor walk and a warm cuddling with her and her partner Daniel every day.



The eight-month-old goldie stuck his tongue out thinking he could go out and play
The eight-month-old goldie stuck his tongue out thinking he could go out and play

If you like this story, make sure you sign up to one of our totally-free newsletter’s here.

“We got Ollie early this year and our lives completely changed. What started out as a way to document our pups life quickly turned into a platform that caught thousands of people’s attention!” Paloma added.

“He is such a joy and brings so many smiles to many people! I really don’t think there’s anything he doesn’t like enough to react differently.

“He likes baths, vet visits, and other things. (stuff dogs usually wouldn’t like) He’s got an awesome temperament!”

Latest News

Previous articleLance Bass Dishes On His ‘BIP’ Experience, Reveals Engagement Predictions
Next article‘LPBW’ Ember Roloff Gets Insane Photobombed On Auspicious Day

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder