Love Island USA LIVE — Destiny’s shocking reaction to Marco’s ‘immature’ admission leaves fans divided

A FAVORITE Love Island duo is already falling apart after a firey spat between Marco and Destiny heated up.

The pair excitedly shared a quick kiss during a sunset cuddle session, but seemed to feel differently about it the next day after Marco told Destiny that he wanted to explore his options with other people while they are on Love Island.

Although he tried to explain to her that he was in new territory, she snapped back, ” I don’t kiss new,” infuriated.

Destiny told him that he should have said this to her before he kissed her and that he was being a “macho man all around the villa,” calling him disrespectful and infuriating Marco.

Fans were divided over the split, and many seemed to side with Destiny with comments like: “Destiny, Marco ain’t right. Let him go pls. You deserve better,” one person tweeted.

But some fans saw things from Marco’s perspective, making comments like: “Did destiny overreact yes but did marco come across as shady yes,” another person tweeted.

Follow our Love Island USA live blog for the latest news and updates…