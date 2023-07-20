The dangers of travelling with a rolling suitcase

Next time you travel, it might be worth leaving the wheely suitcases at home.

You may think they make holiday life more convenient, but you might end up having problems.

2 The experts say to forget the suitcase with wheels Credit: Getty

Many Brits are choosing budget airlines as they travel more abroad.

There is a limited amount of space available in lockers.

Some people are using backpacks or duffels with no wheels.

Melissa Morris is the owner of a luxury brand and says: "There are so many good reasons why I prefer to not use a wheelie-bag.

It’s easier to move. It’s easier finding space in overhead bins. They are nicer.”

It is less likely that your bag will be checked in without wheels.

Lee Thompson is the co-founder and CEO of Flash Pack and says: "Try not to carry luggage on wheels, which you can pull with your hand.

On crowded flights, the airlines often search for bags to put in the cargo hold. Bags with wheels are number one target."

Even if you have a heavy bag, shoulder bags are never noticed.

Many European holiday destinations also do not accept suitcases with wheels.

The best destinations include Italy and Greece. There are many cobbled-stone roads that make it difficult to transport a bag.

Croatia also restricts wheeled suitcases.

Dubrovnik has revealed that it plans to ban specific luggage styles, but later clarified the factual nature of the threats of fines.

Visitors will have to pay a fee to drop off their luggage and it will then be delivered back at their hotel.

