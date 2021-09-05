Love Island Toby and Chloe set for Spin-off and will make Millions!

Toby Aromolaran, Chloe Burrows, and Toby Aromolaran may be able to host their own reality television show that could make millions.

After meeting at the I TV villa in this year’s series they became a couple and quickly became fan favorites.

Lovebirds Millie Court, Liam Reardon, and Millie Court might have taken the Love Island crown as the show’s top couple. But Chloe with Toby’s hilarious performances won the hearts of many. “meme-able”Moments that became viral on platforms like TikTok

They are two of the most followed stars on social media, with Chloe having over 1.2 million Instagram followers and Toby having more than 800k.

Daily Star has been privy to the views of a variety of PR professionals to learn more about the future plans for the couple. Many can see them staring in their reality TV show.

One PR expert reckons Chloe and Toby could be primed to follow in the footsteps of ex-Love Island beaus Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes, who led their own TV spin-off called Chris & Olivia, Crackin’ On.

Georgia, co-founder and head of PR at Unearth PR stated: “The pair aren’t at all dissimilar from the likes of Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes from series three of the show, both of which went on to have their own TV show Chris & Olivia, Crackin’ On.

“Whilst their show only consisted of three episodes and lasted a total of one season, Chloe and Toby have an unusually new advantage.

“TikTok can be used to create memes and turn their career into a TV show.

“Not only would it increase awareness of their personal brands, but it would likely see them continuing in the direction of having a reality TV focused career, something they’re both very well suited to.”

Georgia also hinted at a whopping seven figures in earnings for the couple, following their success on social media – with a forecast of £1.5m.

She continued: “In terms of earnings, it’s been reported that both Chris and Olivia earn just over £1 million a year, however, I see the earning potential of Chloe and Toby as much higher.

“Their personalities have a much more positive rapport with the public, and with a successful TV show and managers that can develop their TikTok marketing strategy, I predict they could be earning well above the £1.5 million marks after the first couple of years of leaving the show.”

Laura Craik is an Account Manager at SLBPR. She highlighted the high demand for Chloe & Toby’s attention due to their large personalities and the fact their relationship was established later in the villa. This has made the public want more.

She stated: “I loved Chloe in the villa, her one-liners, and facial expressions had me laughing non-stop. She says exactly what she thinks and has no filter.

“Toby and her relationship were formed in later episodes of the series. This means that there is so much more to come. They are both huge personalities and I think they would make great hosts on their own shows.”

“As a couple, I believe people are more invested in them. We saw Toby’s head turn several times in the villa. It certainly kept us all guessing. However, their love has grown as has their relationship.”