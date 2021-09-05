As you might expect, serial winner Cristiano Rorolo has very ambitious plans for Manchester United this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer & co. will fulfill these plans now

Manchester United brought Cristiano Ronaldo home to make everyone in the red city smile this summer.

For a time, it looked like the race was close to over, with Manchester City in talks with Portugal over a shocking move. But in the end, United won the race after Sir Alex Ferguson intervened.

Ronaldo joined Jadon Scho and Raphael Varane as they arrived at Man United to make them one of the top Premier League teams.

Ronaldo arrived in Manchester last week and is now settling into his new home.

He is due to meet his teammates and will make his second Red Devils debut when Man United hosts Newcastle on September 11.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner (and serial trophy-hoarder) has made a request of his new teammates to win the title.

According to a source close to Man United, The Sun “The players are so excited about the arrival of Ronaldo.

“This has given them a huge boost and made them feel more confident. They believe that they have the best team in the league, and can win this season’s, Premier League.

“Ronaldo has also spoken to Bruno Fernandes and told him to tell the other players that they need to win it this year. They need to work hard and start to believe in themselves.

“The players have not stopped talking about Ronaldo since he signed and they can’t wait to train and play alongside.”

Ronaldo’s request is what all club connections want to hear. It is precisely why Ronaldo was signed.

His words further highlight the pressure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must succeed in this season’s campaign.

United has shown incredible signs of improvement under Solskjaer’s Norwegian leadership – more than many expected or gave credit for – but he’s finally at the fork.

Solskjaer could not, until now, use the ‘we’re a team transition excuse’ which has been used by all the top teams to varying levels in recent years.

The Red Devils board was able to provide Solskjaer the tools he needed to win United the Premier League title for the first time since 2013. There are no excuses.

Jamie Redknapp spoke recently about Ronaldo’s return to Sky Sports, and the impact it would have on United.

“Ronaldo going back to Manchester United, it’s nostalgic, it’s amazing,” He said.

“The other side of it is that he’s 36. How does Ole fit him in? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got such a big job to keep everybody happy.”

He quickly pointed out that Ronaldo was not here to take photographs at Old Trafford. He wants United to be the exact same team he left in 2009 – one that can win trophies – and will not settle for anything less.

“That brings tremendous pressure because now, not having won anything at Manchester United, he has to win something,” Redknapp added “Ole now, as excited as he is, this will bring a lot of sleepless nights trying to keep everybody happy in that football club.”

If Solskjaer can do this campaign better than he did, then United seems to have everything in place – the fairytale will end with a happy ending.

Solskjaer will be held responsible if the Red Devils fail to win.