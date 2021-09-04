Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Left Hollywood Get Snubbed by A-Listers!

Are you Prince HarryAnd Meghan Markle falling out of Hollywood’s graces? One tabloid insists they’re losing popularity fast. Here’s what we know.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Hollywood Has-Beens'

This week, Globe According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now being “shunned by Hollywood A-listers” After their recent comments about the royal family. An “entertainment industry bigwig” Dishes “They’ve gone from must-see novelties to must-be-avoided egomaniacs!”In addition “The excitement of rubbing elbows with royalty has long evaporated for a who’s who of stars.”

Industry insiders continue to speak out. “Harry and Meghan have been throwing their weight around like they’re the king and queen of Hollywood, using their royal status to pursue — and get — mega-deal after mega-deal. And that’s left a bad taste in the mouths of stars who’ve worked their whole lives to get to the top. The couple’s arrogance and entitlement have turned off the celebrity elite — and landed them on Hollywood’s most hated list.”

Celebrities on the A-List

But the outlet insists other socialites are still upset about Markle and Harry’s “bombshell attacks” This is the Royals. “People are sick of them constantly painting themselves as victims,” Snitches another insider “Fed-up celebs are closing ranks and snubbing them.” The outlet reveals that certain A-list celebrities that used to be in the Sussexes’ close circle are keeping their distance before noting that the couple didn’t even make the guest list to President Obama’s 60th birthday bash despite the families being close in the past.

“Meghan was devastated,” Another source provides additional information “She desperately wanted — and expected — to be the special guest at the party. Harry had a ‘special relationship’ with the Obamas but it was fractured in recent months by Meghan publicly attacking the royal family as uncaring racists who refused her help when she was suicidal.” According to the source the snub was “public humiliation at the highest level for Meghan — and Harry. Now everyone knows they’re not in the power set — no matter how much they pretend to be.”

'Hypocrite' Sussexes 'Sink To The D-List'

So, is it true Harry and Markle’s reputation in Hollywood has been severely damaged? That doesn’t seem to be the case. What this story really comes down to is the fact that Harry and Markle didn’t attend Barack Obama’s birthday party. First of all, Obama’s birthday party was downsized considerably over COVID concerns. Secondly, the Obamas and Sussexes live on different sides of the country. Markle was just born a few months ago. And finally, the magazine failed to mention that Markle and Obama’s birthdays fall on the very same day.

It’s totally possible Markle didn’t want to spend her special day traveling across the country, leaving her 8-week-old daughter at home, just to celebrate someone else’s birthday. People should give the Sussexes credit for being so polite given the circumstances.

Besides, it’s clear Markle and Harry still have celebrity friends. Markle chose to shine a light on a cause that was dear to her heart for her birthday. Markle uploaded a video to announce her big day. 40×40 initiatives challenged 40 women she knew to mentor a woman who was re-entering work. Melissa McCarthy, an actress, assisted Markle in making the announcement. Adele, Princess Eugenie, and Hillary Clinton were able to attend. More celebrities join her movement. Markle and Harry aren’t “sinking to the D-list” According to the magazine.

The Tabloid: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

We wouldn’t trust anything the Globe What the outlet had to say about the Duke & Duchess of Sussex. The outlet claimed that Harry and Markle were allegedly involved in a sex dispute earlier this year. “begging” Queen Elizabeth to “take them back.”The magazine reported that Harry and Markle had named their daughter after the queen, inflicting insults on her. The tabloid reported that Markle was being barred from the U.K. after mocking the queen. Evidently, this was not true. Globe You should take seriously the comments made about the Sussexes.