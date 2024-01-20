Love Island fans call out ‘fake’ move by fan favourite, sparking major controversy

Love Island Demi Snogs Luis and Sparks Outrage: Fans Brand Her “Fake”

Love Island’s Demi Jones has found herself at the center of controversy after snogging Luis Morrison on the terrace without informing her friend, Kaz Kamwi. This sneaky move has caused outrage among viewers, who are now labeling Demi as “fake” for her actions.

Demi Jones Incurs Wrath of Fans

The incident in question took place during a dramatic episode of the hit show, where Demi kissed Luis without disclosing this information to her friend, Kaz. As a result, fans were quick to express their disapproval.

Kaz Kamwi Feels Betrayed by Demi’s Actions

The fallout of this situation led to an awkward chat between Demi and Kaz, where the truth finally came to light. Kaz, understandably hurt and angered by Demi’s actions, expressed her displeasure with her friend’s behavior, causing a rift between the two of them.

Viewers Take to Social Media to Express Their Outrage

In the wake of this controversial moment, Love Island fans took to social media to share their unfiltered opinions on Demi’s behavior. Many were quick to denounce her actions, labeling her as “fake” and expressing support for Kaz in the aftermath of the situation.

Revelations and Fallout from the Kiss

Apologies and Reconciliation

Love Island Drama Continues

