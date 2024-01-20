Exclusive Interview with the Men Behind ‘Love & Translation’ – Get to Know the Guys Behind the Show!

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
Three Men Search for Love in TLC’s New Reality Show: Love & Translation

Finding Love in a Foreign Land: The TLC Reality Show That Has People Talking

Who are the guys on ‘Love & Translation?’
Dylan Hodge: A self-proclaimed Mama’s Boy with a love for experiencing culture
Kahlil Haughton: A man on a journey to find love who is stepping out of his comfort zone
Tripp Bromley: A personal trainer on the lookout for love after a recent breakup

The ‘Love & Translation’ guys said they now know “anything is possible” after their time on the show.
Kahlil: “You can really connect with someone who doesn’t speak the same language—anything’s possible.”

