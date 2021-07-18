Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) Season 2 Release Date and Where to Watch Online | Netflix 2021

Love (FT. Marriage And Divorce)

“Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce),” starring Sung Hoon, Lee Tae-gon, Park Joo-mi, Lee Ga-ryeong, Lee Min-young, Jeon Soo-kyeong, and Jeon No-min, is a South Korean television series about three vibrant and successful women who work on a radio show and have one thing in common: a happy marriage, with the first season premiering on January 23, 2021.

Love Marriage And Divorce Plot synopsis

Due to deception and infidelity, three couples are brought to their knees, and some are even ruined. Pan Sa-Hyun (Sung Hoon) adores his child, Song Won (Lee Min-Young), but his wife, Boo Hye-Ryung (Lee Ga-Ryeong), refuses to abandon their marriage. Song Won’s parents began to see him in a more positive light. Shin Yu-Shin (Lee Tae-Kon) maintains his affair with A-Mi (Song Ji-In), all the while pretending to be Sa Pi-adoring Young’s spouse (Park Joo-Mi). His façade soon begins to crumble as his stepmother Kim Dong-Mi (Kim Bo-Yeon) looms in the background. Park Hae-Ryun (Jeon No-Min) has abandoned his family, including his wife Lee Si-Eun (Jeon Soo-Kyeong) and children, to pursue Nam Ga-Bin. What is Lee Si-Eun’s plan? What is the goal of sound engineer Seo Ban (Moon Sung-Ho)? Will any of their relationships last?

Love Marriage And Divorce Season 2 Release Date:

Season two, which launched on Netflix on Friday, June 11, 2021, begins with the ladies discovering their husbands’ relationships and confronting the distrust plaguing their once-happy marriages.

Boo Hye Ryung, a bubbly presenter, is in her thirties and has been married to Pan Sa Huyn, a gorgeous lawyer, for three years. This busy couple has chosen to be childless. After witnessing her play the drums, Sa Huyn became enamored with her.Sa Pi Young is the show’s hardworking producer. She has always done her best to care for her house, kid, and charming husband, Shin Yoo Shin, psychiatrist and hospital director of the neuropsychiatry department, even though she is in her forties. Pi Young is the ideal wife by any standard.

Lee Si Eun, the show’s committed writer, is now in her forties and has been married to her loving professor husband for thirty years. They have two pre-teen children. Park Hae Ryoon is presently the head of Sun Jin University’s Theatre and Film Department. Early in their marriage, Lee Si Eun made numerous sacrifices to support her husband’s goal of becoming a film professor. Seo Ban, the show’s sound technician, is unmarried, a quiet man who keeps his personal life private. To his interested coworkers, he is a figure of mystery.

Each of their so-called “happy marriages” will be unraveled by three equally accomplished women.

Where to watch “Love (including Marriage and Divorce)”

Netflix is the only place where you can see it :).