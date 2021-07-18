Masaba Masaba Season 2 Release Date for Netflix | Filming Started for the Second Season!

Masaba Masaba first season has already made a mark as one of the best Hindi language original series based on the life of Masaba Gupta, one of the leading fashion designers in India. The fashion designer/actor shared across the internet that Masaba Masaba’s second season is getting ready to hit Netflix.

Given that the series brings the real-life moments of the fashion designer and her unique family background and equation with her mother, Neena Gupta Ji, the veteran actress. Masaba isn’t like any other celebrity kid; she’s different, and her getting into the world of dating after a bad marriage is fun to watch on screen.

Masaba Masaba’s first-ever season on Netflix debuted sometime in August 2020. The series did receive favourable reviews from both audiences and critics. According to the revelation, viewers will witness a completely different side of Masaba Gupta’s personality in the forthcoming season.

Masaba Masaba Season 2: What does the lead actress have to say about the second season?

According to Masaba Gupta, the first season was unexpected fun for the fashion designer and actress. She also revealed to have beautiful memories to film the show. Furthermore, she has a great time with the series’ talented cast & crew.

The second season will be packing twice the epitome of fashion and twice the drama. The fans loved the sneak peek video, which packs some of the behind the scenes of filming.

Masaba Masaba Season 2: It Will be more entertaining than the first season!

The first season of Masaba Masaba did bring an excellent sense of excitement for the audience, who like the modern-day drama of powerful women. Netflix even made an announcement about the second season of Masaba Masaba a while ago.

The development has made fans quite pleased, and the viewers are keen to know more about the show.