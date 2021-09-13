Louis Wain The Electrical Life Starring Benedict Cumberbatch And Claire Foy Review Of Unique Biopic!

Many times, biopics that are not conventionally based are the best.

The Electric Life of Louis Wain, directed by Will Sharpe is definitely not a genre that sticks to its formula.

After the death of his father the eccentric Louis Wain (Benedict Cumberbatch), becomes the primary provider and head for his family, which consists of his older mother and a few sisters.

Louis, who is interested in many different careers, hires Emily Richardson (Claire Foy), to help him teach his sisters.

Louis and his cat fascination grow into a global movement when they share a romantic spark.

Vitally, despite being often the most popular for his portrayal ‘misfit’Cumberbatch’s portrayal of Louis is not cliche or tiresome. He is a child-like, unpredictable, and sometimes quite a hopeless character, which offers a look at an artist who is often the victim to his own comedy of mistakes.

Cumberbatch is beautifully complemented by Foy, who never ceases amazement with her almost sorceress-like ability to evoke powerful human emotions from the eyes – she delivers wonderful comedic moments as well as some of the most heartbreaking scenes.

In fact, the entire cast is full to the brim with talented supporting turns, from the likes of Toby Jones as Wain’s compassionate regular employer to the ever-excellent Andrea Riseborough as Louis’ tightly-wound but responsible sister Caroline – who also produces many laughs of her own.

The film follows in the footsteps of The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019). It takes a Victorian comedy-drama approach and presents a diverse cast of comedians that embrace modern sensibilities.

Yet it is Sharpe’s direction and script that offer the biggest surprises in style, combing the likes of a delightfully chatty and anachronistic narration from Olivia Colman, period-accurate costuming, gorgeous cinematography from Erik Wilson vividly turning into painterly-like compositions, subtitles for cats (yes, really), and the melancholic yet almost alien-like score from Arthur Sharpe.

The passion for Wain’s work and his love of cats is truly evident in the script from Simon Stephenson and Will Sharpe, capturing the unique vision of Wain and his equally unique family but also the artist’s tragedy and unfulfilled potential too without lingering too long in the misery.

The Electric Life of Louis Wain, in the end, is a charming success that will be a crowd-pleaser.

Verdict

Louis Wain: The Electrical LifeA wonderfully bizarre biopic that will make both you laugh and cry with a perfect cast of players, including Benedict Cumberbatch.

*The Electrical Life of Louis Wain is released in UK cinemas in early 2022 and premiered at Toronto International Film Festival 2021.