Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child.

Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.

The youngster is receiving chemotherapy for leukemia. Her father was photographed with her during the first lockdown. He had to go to work so he could not risk bringing coronavirus into Falkirk.

Mila Sneddon was five years old when the Duchess of Cambridge met her at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.



Kate and Mila had talked on the phone after the image was among 100 selected for the duchess’ Hold Still exhibition and book and agreed to meet up.

The pair later met at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and Mila’s mother Lynda has said the visit has had a lasting impact.

Hello! Magazine interviewed her. magazine: “I can’t put into words how remarkable the Duchess of Cambridge has been.

“She was so caring and considerate. I got a real sense of her being a mother in the way she spoke to Mila. There were challenges, because of all the Covid restrictions and wearing masks, but she said she wanted to give Mila a big hug.

“I think any kid that can get the chance to go to a proper palace and experience what Mila experienced that day is significant.”

Lynda stated that Mila was served silver for a bowl full of Rice Krispies after she said she was hungry. “They sent in a butler with a silver platter, silver bowl, and silver jug.

“I told her, ‘You’re going to come down to earth with a huge bump when we get home and you ask for your Rice Krispies tomorrow’.”

Mila launched Scoot in September, her own charity campaign that encourages people to post pictures of loved ones and raise money and awareness for Blood Cancer UK.

