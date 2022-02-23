Looks Like Scott Disick May Be Working His Way Back Into Kourtney Kardashian’s Good Graces, But Is A Wedding Invite On The Way?

There are multiple ways that Scott Disick is still connected to Kourtney Kardashian, with the most obvious being the three children the former couple share. But after some tense situations between the two regarding Kardashian’s romance with fiancé Travis Barker — namely some leaked DMs that Disick sent to another of the Poosh founder’s exes — can the Flip It Like Disick star get back in Kardashian’s good graces enough to get an invite to her wedding?

Regardless of the state of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship over the years, Disick has always been considered a member of the family. He was a regular on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and will continue to be featured when Hulu’s The Kardashians premieres in April. Despite his leaked DMs and his alleged unhappiness about Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement , Disick and the Blink 182 drummer apparently have become “cordial” enough with each other that Kardashian reportedly does want the father of her children to attend her wedding. An insider told HollywoodLife :

When she first got engaged, she had no plans on inviting Scott to the wedding. There was too much drama going on and she didn’t think he could ever accept that she had moved on. But Kourtney has seen another side of Scott lately and he does understand that she’s getting married, and happily moving on with her own life. So, she’s had a change of heart and will absolutely be inviting Scott to their wedding. She cares about him and wants him to be a part of her special day. She has seen a lot of growth in Scott and would love for him to attend.

While Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick don’t have very much public interaction — a sweet comment on an Instagram photo of their daughter seems to be the extent of it — Disick can often be seen in the comments of Kourtney’s sisters’ posts (remember the hilarious comment he made to Kim Kardashian about the size of Pete Davidson’s manhood ?). He’s also been spotted at lunch with Kardashian momager Kris Jenner and at other family events for the filming of The Kardashians.

HollywoodLife reported that Scott Disick has also been spending a lot of time with Mason,12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. And since he is family, the insider said Kourtney apparently feels like inviting Disick to her and Travis Barker’s wedding is the right thing to do.

Kourtney is proud of how far Scott has come and how he has reacted to her new life, and she knows that he will always be a part of her family. She is inviting him, and it will be up to him what he chooses to do. But to not invite him seems petty to her at this point.

Even if Kourtney Kardashian does decide to invite Scott Disick to the wedding, it’s unknown if the Talentless designer would even want to go. He and Kourtney were so close for so long, and even when they weren’t together, it always seemed like they might reunite someday — until Travis Barker came along, anyway. As fun as the ceremony might be in general, it probably wouldn’t be too enjoyable to watch a former love tether herself to someone else.